Manta S Sea Scooter - 2 Batteries

Water Fun instead of Tiredness.
Whether deep sea-exploring diving or simply having a happy family time in your backyard swimming pool, Hyper GoGo Manta S Motorized water scooters will be the best gadget you should have ever. It allows you to enjoy the adventure or happy time instead of fatigue.

  • Motor Power: 1000W
  • Max Speed: 5ft/s or 1.5M/S
  • Max Depth: 164ft or 50 M
  • Running Time: 90 mins
  • One-hand mode
  • GoPro mounting Bracket
  • 3-speed gears
  • Buoyancy Tank
  • Multiple safety protection

The Hyper GoGo Manta S- EXPLORE WATER FUN

Whether deep sea-exploring diving, or simply having a happy time in your backyard swimming pool, Hyper GoGo Manta S Motorized water scooters will be the best gadget you should have ever. It allows you to enjoy the adventure or happy time instead of fatigue.

MAIN FEATURES

SAFETY FIRST

1.Fully encased propellers to prevent any injury. and with SGS approved CE certificate. 

2.The sea scooter will shut off automatically when you lose your grip, and it will float to the water surface slowly and automatically. 

3.In addition, it comes with a safety lock to prevent unintentional misuse.

PORTABLE AND LIGHTWEIGHT

Manta S Sea Scooter is an ultra-light of 7.7 lbs. only, small-sized, and portable Diver propulsion vehicle. It is allowed to be carry-on on commercial airlines. Travel anywhere to explore the underwater sea world with your family or friends.

BUOYANCY

It's slightly less dense than water, so it naturally floats on the water when not in use, then you don't have to worry about it sinking.

CAPTURE YOUR MOMENTS

A built-in GoPro mounting bracket on the housing of water scooter means you can capture your every moment.

ONE-HAND MODE

When you dive with one hand, the motor on the side of your hand will assist more power to maintain balance and ensure forward direction. Therefore the underwater scooter will free you up one hand for other activities.

PERFECT FOR DIVERS

Take the Manta S water scooter for a trial. With a max 50 M/164 ft depth, see how easy it is to touch the floor. With 3 gears of speed, a top speed up to 1.5M/4.9ft per second, you can swim alongside the fishes easily.

 What you may want to know before purchasing?

Yes, surely the electronic parts are tested 50M / 164ft waterproof.

Yes, you can use it in muddy water, the motors are sand proof.

For the swimming pool, anyone could use it if he/she can dive. For the deep sea, we only recommend it for the highly-trained scuba diver.

Yes, the Manta battery capacity is 126Wh, the Manta Pro battery is 252Wh, according to IATA guidelines, the upper limits is 160Wh for tools and appliances. However, it may vary to different airline regulations. please consult your airline before you take it.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

Underwater Scooter Specification
Brand Hyper GoGo Manta S
Main Body Size 527×213×173 mm /20.7×8.4×6.8 inch
Operating Temperature -10℃~40℃
Water-resistance 50 meters
Speed Mode Slow/Middle/Fast
Slow mode: Speed - 2ft/s, Runing time - 45mins, Thrust - 4.5kgs
Middle mode: Speed - 3.3ft/s, Runing time - 30mins, Thrust - 6.5kgs
Fast mode: Speed - 5ft/s, Runing time - 20mins, Thrust - 9kgs
Operating Time 45mins (Slow Mode)
30mins (Middle Mode)
20mins (Fast Mode)
Thrust 9 kgs / 19.84lbs.
Weight 7.7lbs./3.5kgs (including battery)

Seascooter Battery Specification
Nominal Voltage 25.2V
Charging Voltage 29.4V
Rated Capacity 5000mAH
Rated Energy 126WH
Charging Time 2 - 3 hours
Battery Weigh 1.02kg

Charger Specification
Input Voltage AC 110 - 220V 50-/60Hz
Output Voltage DC 29.4V/2A
Weight 35g

  • Sea Scooter
  • Two Battery Packs
  • Adapter
  • Charing Cable with US/EU Plug
  • Protection Leash
  • Waterproof Bag
  • User Manual

Customer Reviews

V
Veselina Dimitrova
Sea scooter two batteries

Ordered it green, came white. Not satisfied.

D
Deirdre Irving
Seabow is lots of fun!!

Lots of fun!! Easy to use and fast...recommend a second battery if using on the Turbo setting for an extended time

M
Michael Rogers
You have four yeses!

I use this thing every day. I have another product from them for half the price and my friends use that with me every day. This is the coolest toy whether you live by the ocean or you have a pool.

R
Roxanne Comrie
Nice design, good product

I took it to snorkeling, and I mounted my gopro on it. It's easy to use and I took a lot of videos. I love it.

G
Gary Schepker
Great fun with design flaw. Battery cover. Easy fix with 2 rubber bands.

Great fun with design flaw. Battery cover. Easy fix with 2 rubber bands. Enjoy and be safe. Powerful. Murky waters must be used with caution. Leta??s keep these Adult toys in the hands of responsible divers so we can enjoy publicly for yrs to come. Misuse will lead to banning. Crazy fun and utilitarian.

